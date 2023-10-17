Shirley Cherres She is a former OnlyFans model and a beloved character in local entertainment. Recently she was part of ‘La casa de Magaly’, a reality show in which she starred in striking moments, such as when she reunited with ‘Puma’ Carranza, with whom she had an affair years ago. The former dancer got her television start when she was a cheerleader for the Sports Boys; However, his age has almost always been a question for more than one.

Shirley Cherres was a Sport Boys cheerleader. Photo: diffusion

How old is Shirley Cherres?

The full name of Shirley Cherres is Mirian Shirley Cherres Robles and was born in Lima on March 16, 1976, so currently he is 47 years old.

Why is Shirley Cherres’ age a mystery?

Shirley Cherresshe said that she She never tells her age because she prefers to be treated ‘as she is’: “I never say my age because andor I always tell kids: ‘Treat me as I am, age is a number’ (…) That’s why I never talk about age, let them put whatever they want on me, let them see how I am, how I behave. I look good, I am very sincere, I am not fake,” she remarked.

Shirley Cherres maintained that she had an affair with Alan García. Photo: diffusion

Did Shirley Cherres have an affair with a president of Peru?

Shirley Cherres He surprised thousands when he claimed on national television that he had an affair with the late Alan García. Although Magaly questioned her, the model reaffirmed her version. At the beginning, she detailed the following in a YouTube program: “I went out with thatpresident, he ‘self-kidnapped’ three nights in a private hotel in Lima, it was not in a hotel, then. We were both public figures, it couldn’t be done. Everything was A1since I entered, full of beautiful roses, romantic, there were poems, I paraded with the band, All presidents carry their little band, believe it or not, but I I put it on, well, obviously with a red dental floss”.

Days later, she was interviewed by ‘Urraca’, to whom she stated: “I knew and the only firstpresident… my ‘Mr. President‘, as I always told him, was Alan Garcia, just in case“, said. Likewise, she specified that she dated him during 2009, 2010 and a little more.

Did Shirley Cherres and ‘Puma’ Carranza have a relationship?

Shirley Cherres was linked to former soccer player ‘Puma’ Carranza. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram Shirley Cherres

Shirley CherresHe returned to Peruvian TV with ‘La casa de Magaly’. In one of the editions of the reality show, the former footballer from Universitario de Deportes appeared José Luis ‘El puma’ Carranza. The presence of the ‘player’ shocked Shirley Cherres, because she maintained that they had an affair in the past. “For me, the ‘Puma’ Carranza is an extremely hot man“Shirley told Patricio Suárez-Vértiz. He responded: “You remembered those moments,” to which Cherres He replied: “Of course, It hasn’t been long ago either.either”.

