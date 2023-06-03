Governor Gladkov reported three dead as a result of the shelling of Sobolevka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the death toll from shelling on June 2 in the areas bordering Ukraine has increased. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, three people died in the village of Sobolevka, Valuysky urban district – two men died on the spot from their injuries, another woman with a shrapnel wound to the anterior abdominal wall and chest died in an ambulance. Last night, two deaths were reported in the village.

Two more women died in the village of Maslova Pristan near Shebekino – they were in a car that was hit by a shell fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Eight people were also injured, six of them required hospitalization. According to Gladkov, over the past day, 371 different types of ammunition were fired in the Shebekinsky urban district. “There is no electricity or water supply in the city,” the governor added.

In addition, in Belgorod, preliminary, as a result of the operation of the air defense system, damage to street lighting was revealed.