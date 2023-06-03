The first visitors were able to set foot on the Hornillo de Águilas pier this Saturday morning at the beginning of the tourist tours of this infrastructure. The weather gave a truce and allowed tourists and residents who wanted to access the structure on the first day of visits not to get wet, despite the fact that the State Meteorological Agency expected rainfall in the area.

The visits will take place every Saturday and are carried out with a guide. To register, you must formalize the reservation at the Águilas Tourist Office, although the option for online registration is being prepared.

This is the first guided tour of the Hornillo pier after the works to reinforce and repair both the iron structure and the wooden boards of the first 54 meters, the area most deteriorated by sea erosion. It is a first phase that has allowed the reopening of the jetty, with a contribution of 750,000 euros from the Ministry and another 250,000 from the Águilas City Council.

The mayoress of the town, Mari Carmen Moreno, already explained that the City Council is going to apply for a grant of three million euros for the rehabilitation of various public buildings, offered by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism through the improvement program competitiveness and revitalization of historical heritage with tourist use. If this aid reaches the Consistory, the rehabilitation of the jetty will be undertaken definitively, in just one more phase.