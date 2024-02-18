The Philippine authorities announced that the death toll from the landslide that occurred in a gold mining area in the southern province of Davao de Oro had risen to 98 people.

The regional disaster response agency office said Saturday that rescuers were continuing to search for nine other people still missing.

A landslide in the town of Masara, close to a gold mine, buried the bus station for the mine employees, as well as 55 homes in this town located on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines.

The heavy rains that fell on parts of Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines, for weeks, caused dozens of landslides and floods, forcing thousands of people to take shelter in emergency shelters.