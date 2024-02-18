Philadelphia Foreign Policy Institute: Losing Avdiivka will cost Ukraine dearly

The loss of Avdiivka will cost the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) dearly. This is how Rob Lee, a senior researcher at the think tank at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia, assessed the consequences of the loss of the city near Donetsk, in his words leads Washington Post newspaper.

The capture of the city is Russia's most significant battlefield victory since Kyiv's counteroffensive ended with heavy casualties and the failure to retake large swaths of territory, a US expert said. The troop withdrawal will boost Russian morale ahead of the second anniversary of the operation on February 24, and will also heighten concerns about cuts in military aid to Kyiv.

“The big questions now are how costly the withdrawal will be and what the next line of defense will be,” Lee said.

As the publication notes, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured while trying to change positions, and the evacuation of the wounded was difficult due to incessant shelling from the Russian side. According to one of the members of the 3rd separate assault brigade, which occupied the coke plant in the city, Russian bombs “completely destroy any position. Buildings and structures simply turn into a pit after just one hit.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on the complete takeover of the city of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Saturday, February 17. According to him, the settlement was a powerful defensive hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Under the continuous fire of Russian troops, only isolated isolated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to leave the settlement; to do this, they had to abandon their weapons and military equipment.