A spokesman for the Libyan National Army said on Monday that more than 2,000 people were killed in the city of Derna as a result of the floods.

The spokesman added that between five and six thousand people are missing.

A previous toll indicated that 150 people were killed, with the death toll likely to rise due to the heavy losses caused by torrential floods resulting from heavy rains.

Storm “Daniel” swept through Libya, coming from the Mediterranean Sea, after it caused heavy rains to fall earlier on Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Pictures taken by residents in the affected area showed torrential rain, collapsed buildings, and entire neighborhoods submerged under water.

The Libyan authorities declared the cities of Derna, Shahat, and Al-Bayda disaster areas due to the torrents that swept them, adding, “We ask brotherly and friendly countries and international organizations to provide assistance and support.”