Foreign Ministry: Russia doesn’t care what its enemies think about the elections abroad

The Russian authorities do not care what their enemies abroad think about the elections. This was stated by Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Gennady Askaldovich in a conversation with RIA News.

The diplomat emphasized that it is important “that these were our elections, held at a decent level.”

According to Askaldovich, the reaction of the world community is important – he clarified that 35 foreign observers from 21 countries praised the elections. The assessment of the elections by “yesterday’s Western partners” was predictable, but still went “beyond all reasonable limits,” the ambassador noted.

Earlier it became known that more than 4,200 election campaigns of various levels took place on a single voting day, and more than 45 million voters took part in the voting. The average turnout is 43.5 percent.