The death toll from the hurricane, which brought heavy rains and floods, rose to at least 36 on Wednesday, according to the authorities, as the region prepares for more extreme weather events.

Authorities launched a large-scale rescue operation as floodwaters forced residents to the roofs of their homes, with one official saying more than 1,000 people were still stranded, waiting for help.

The storms, which began on Monday, have left entire neighborhoods in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul submerged.

Flash floods and landslides swept across large swathes of land, leaving behind wreckage of destroyed homes and muddy waters.

Most of the town of Mokum, with a population of 5,000, was submerged in floodwaters, where 14 bodies were found, up from 15 previously reported.

Local media said authorities there and in the nearby Roca Sales area had to use a refrigerated truck to remove the bodies of the victims.

This disaster is the latest in a series of deadly natural disasters that hit Brazil, and experts are likely to be exacerbated by climate change.