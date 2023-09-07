Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 7 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 7 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love and in social relationships you are quite affectionate and kind to others, but when you decide to end a relationship definitively, you hardly go back … If there are tensions with an ex, it is better to try to clarify immediately without dragging on grudges and useless controversies . Speak calmly and honestly.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 7 September 2023), love the good life, full of new things and surrounded by affection. But you are also a sign ruled by Mars and for this reason you love battle and contention… Discussions and misunderstandings could arise in the family or at work in the coming days. Try not to go overboard with words…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the oppositions of Mercury and the Moon do not bode well for the next few hours of this September, especially as regards the management of the house. There will be expenses to be faced or unexpected events that could involve a certain economic outlay.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Jupiter and Saturn are on your side and over the next few hours they will protect you from the controversies and pitfalls of everyday life. You have a lot of projects or a lot of business boiling in the pot and you can’t waste time in useless discussions with people who would rather slow down your ambitions.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 7 September 2023), Venus in opposition is creating many doubts and perplexities. Singles have little desire to commit themselves and above all prefer to live part-time relationships without particular constraints. Friendship matters most to you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Saturn is passing through your sign and will inevitably bring back the past. Some projects that you had put on file will now once again represent a source of interest. With the Sun and Mercury in opposition it will not be easy to get along with everyone.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: Jupiter and Saturn are on your side and will protect you from the controversies and pitfalls of everyday life.

