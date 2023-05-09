Rita Lee, the Brazilian rock star known for her many successes, died Monday evening at the age of 75, her family announced today, Tuesday, on social networks.

The singer and songwriter, who had been suffering from lung cancer since 2021, died “at her home in São Paulo last night, surrounded by the love of her whole family, as she always wanted,” according to a statement posted by the family on “Instagram”.

The funeral ceremony will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, in the planetarium of the “Ibirapuera” park, the green lung of the Brazilian metropolis.

Today, Tuesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised the late singer, whom he described as “one of the most amazing artists in Brazilian music.”

“The singer, songwriter, actress and multi-instrumentalist, she was an artist ahead of her time,” he said.

Rita Lee was crowned, during her artistic career, the “Queen” of Brazilian rock, and imprinted her era with her voice, as well as with her appearance, with her medium-length hair (often red), her bright skin tone and her round glasses with colored lenses.

Rita Lee Jones was born in São Paulo on December 31, 1947 into a middle-class Brazilian family. She began her musical career in the 1960s, providing songs for the British band The Beatles.

But she gained fame during the military dictatorship (1964-1985).

The singer withdrew from the art scene at the age of 64, in 2012, and has since lived in seclusion in São Paulo with her husband, Roberto de Carvalho.