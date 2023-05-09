The judge investigating the alleged rape of a woman by the Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves has rejected a second request for release made by his defense and keeps the player in pretrial detention.

Dani Alves will continue in jail

“The investigating court 15 of Barcelona dismisses the request for freedom requested by the defense,” the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia reported on Tuesday, for which reason the footballer will remain in jail.



Alves’ lawyers requested the release of their defendant on April 20, a few days after the Brazilian testified again at his own request before the judge, stating that he had consensual sexual relations with the complainant.

Then, the defense of Alves, to whom the Barcelona Court had already denied a first request to be released pending trial, provided video evidence that would confront the complainant’s version.

Alves’ defense considered that the “flight risk is unthinkable” and proposed the possibility that he be placed on bail and the withdrawal of his two passports (Spanish and Brazilian).

The judge, however, has rejected this request for release and precautionary measures on Tuesday and keeps the player in jail.

Alves, more than three months in prison

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

Alves has been in provisional prison, communicated and without bail since January 20, for an open case for an alleged crime of sexual assault, which in Spain includes rape.

A young woman accuses him of having raped him in the private bathrooms of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December. The most successful footballer in history, with 43 titles, Alves lived the most glorious period of his career at Barça, between 2008 and 2016, when along with names like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta he won 23 trophies, but also played in teams like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain or the Mexican Pumas. In Qatar, he became the oldest Brazilian soccer player in a World Cup line-up.

EFE