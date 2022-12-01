The death of Myyrmäki | The police have a new suspect in the Myyrmäki postman’s murder investigation

The man is required to be imprisoned in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa today.

With the police is a new suspect in the murder investigation of the postman in Myyrmäki. On Thursday, the police demand that one person be arrested in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa on the milder basis of “reason to suspect”.

The suspect required to be arrested is a 19-year-old man.

The police previously suspected a 23-year-old man from Helsinki, but he was released from pretrial detention last weekend. According to the police, it is likely that the man has nothing to do with the murder.

The death took place in the yard of a housing association located on Myyrmäentie in the early hours of November 17. The police have asked for eyewitness observations of a man dressed in dark clothes.