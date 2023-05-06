This Friday, the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States (DEA), announced the results of a year-long nationwide operation, “Operation Last Mile”, in which managed to detain 3 thousand 337 people linked to Mexicans Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) for fentanyl trafficking.

Through a press release, DEAexplained that the operation “Last Mile Operation” was aimed at operatives, associates and distributors affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartelswhom they point to as responsible for the last mile of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in our streets and on social networks.

“The main operational priority of the DEA is to defeat the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartelsthe two Mexico-based drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl and methamphetamine that is killing Americans.

Operation Last Mile comprised 1,436 investigations conducted from May 1, 2022 through May 1, 2023, in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, and resulted in 3,337 arrests.

In addition, almost 44 million fentanyl pillsmore than 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 8,497 firearms, and more than $100 million.

In Operation Last Mile, DEA traced the distribution networks in the USA that are connected with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

The Operation shows that the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels used by violent local street gangs and criminal groups and individuals in the USA to flood American communities with massive amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, creating addiction and violence and killing Americans.

It also shows that posters, its members and their associates use social media applications, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, and encrypted platforms, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire, to carry out their operations and reach their victims.

Seizures of fentanyl pills and powder equates to nearly 193 million lethal doses of fentanyl withdrawn from communities in the USA, which has prevented countless potential deaths from drug poisoning.

Among these investigations, more than 1,100 cases involved social media apps and encrypted communications platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire, and Wickr.

“The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels use distribution networks in several cities, violent local street gangs, and individual dealers throughout USA to flood American communities with fentanyl and methamphetamine, create addiction, foment violence and kill Americans,” said Administrator Milgram.