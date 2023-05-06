Coronation | Camilla’s title has been fought for years, and the best was caught

The appointment of King Charles’ wife Camilla as queen rang a bell in the ears of the British for a long time. However, the coronation invitation says queen, and that will probably be the case in the future.

The simple and traditional answer is to call her the Queen.

In Britain, however, an easy solution has not been to everyone’s liking. Camilla’s the title has been talked about for years.

When prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in the spring of 2005, the discussion about the future title and position of the wife was hot. The issue was even discussed at the parliamentary level.

For many, the idea that Camilla would one day become queen was impossible. We wanted to win the best title.

There were several reasons for this.

First of all, the marriage was different for each of them. The late princess Diana’s Charles’s new wife was forcefully weaned by admirers.

The background was also influenced by the fact that the title of queen was associated in people’s minds with the ruling queen, i.e. the queen to Elizabeth. How could anyone else be queen but (the one and only) queen (The Queen)?

Many Britons have rejected the idea that Camilla (left) will hold the title of Queen after Queen Elizabeth (centre). Kate (right) becoming queen sometime in the distant future does not evoke similar feelings. The picture is from autumn 2018.

Charles however, it has been a years-long tug-of-war with his close circle to make Camilla fit for the court and queen.

For a long time it was understood that when Charles one day becomes king, Camilla will possibly become a “princess consort” (Princess Consort).

Queen Elizabeth unexpectedly upgraded Camilla’s royal travel class in February 2022. Elizabeth announced that he hopes that Camilla will eventually become “queen consort” (Queen Consort).

But when Charles and Camilla’s official coronation invitations was announced at the beginning of April, King Charles III and Queen Camilla already read succinctly in the invitation.

Court analysts now consider it likely that after the coronation, Camilla will be called “just” queen. Puoliso softener is thrown into the scrap bin once and for all.

According to the dictionary, a queen is the consort of a king or the woman who rules the kingdom.

Legally looking at it, the title claims have been in vain since the beginning. As the king’s consort, Camilla automatically becomes queen.

The matter was already settled in Britain in connection with the couple’s wedding. Only a change in the law would have taken away the queenship from the king’s consecrated wife.

Even then, Queen Camilla was still an almost impossible combination of words. As the name of a satirical novel poking fun at the royal family Queen Camilla instead sat well, like a writer Sue Townsend in 2006 proved by example.

Monarchy there are mental images. That’s why titles matter to system administrators.

When Camilla and Charles got married, Camilla immediately officially became the Princess of Wales. However, the title was never used because it was so strongly associated with Princess Diana. Instead, Camilla began to be called the Duchess of Cornwall.

Now the prince William and Catherine-spouses are the Prince and Princess of Wales. If the British monarchy is preserved, Kate will one day become queen.

After Camilla, there is no need to fight for the title anymore.