The DC Extended Universe is reeling after the latest reforms of Warner Bros and HBO Max. As they announced, the deliveries of the superhero franchise must have a guaranteed scale of box office success or they will be discarded, even if they had already been completed.

The most recent case was the cancellation of “batgirl”, which was already ready to be released. However, the study preferred not to run the risk of failing in terms of collection and emphasized that they will not bet on productions in which they have no faith.

Among other cancellations we have “Fantastic Twins”, “Legends of Tomorrow”, “Batwoman”, “Flash: the series” and “Gotham Knights”. Likewise, we remember that the plans for a sequel to “Superman: man of steel” and “Justice League” were also truncated after the departure of Zack Snyder.

On the other hand, the uncertain future of “blue beetle”, “Flash” Y “aquaman 2: the lost kingdom” has fans of the DCEU worried. The first could be considered risky and it is still an opportune time to cancel it, while the others are surrounded by controversy.

In the case of the ‘Scarlet Runner’ movie, there were several delays, changes in direction and scandal over the accusations against the protagonist Ezra Miller. As for the sequel to Aquaman, its premiere was postponed to avoid the debate generated by the participation of Amber Heard.