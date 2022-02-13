Sinaloa.- The carnival celebration cannot be rescheduledbecause it is a time before Lentwhich has been preserved over the centuries, considered the bishop of the Diocese of Mazatlan, Mario Espinosa Contreras.

Set dates

Said It is a celebration born among the believers of the churchwhich has never had to be postponed or replaced by another time of year.

“They are dates or periods already established or traditional, which cannot be modified for other days to those already established.”

He mentioned that celebrations such as the national holidays or Christmas cannot be changed for another time, like the carnival.

Espinosa Contreras clarified that strictly the carnival period always precedes the 40 days prior to Holy Week, so its celebration cannot be changed.

The prelate recalled that other municipal governments tried to hold the celebration in the summer, but did not proceed due to the same pressure from the citizens. Espinosa Contreras acknowledged that the health authorities are empowered to determine if the celebration takes place, after the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the municipality.

Possible effects

If the carnival is postponed or cancelled, the treasury will be affected by the losses generated by the work around the party, recognized councilman Martín Pérez Torres.

Reynaldo González Meza, first councilor of the council, mentioned that if the celebration is canceled, the resource that is currently applied to it could be lost.

The councilor América Carrasco Valenzuela recognized that the placement of the puppets and the carnival arrangements do not affect the health of the citizenry.

The mayor Roberto Rodríguez Lizárraga clarified that until yesterday there was no specific affirmative or negative decision for the effect of the great event.

Deputy Juan Carlos Patron Rosales specified that the health of citizens cannot be put at risk.

The Data

The dates

For this year, It is contemplated that the Mazatlan Carnival will begin on February 24with the coronation of the King of Joy, and concludes on March 1 with the second parade of allegorical cars, which circulate along Avenida Del Mar towards Paseo Olas Altas.