The date of Giulia Tramontano’s funeral has been set and the family’s decision to do it in a strictly private form

After performing the autopsy and performing all the usual tests, the prosecutor who is handling the case of Julia Tramontano, has decided to give consent for the return of the body to his family members. The funeral will be celebrated on the afternoon of Sunday 11 June, in the church of Sant’Antimo.

The 29-year-old was pregnant in the seventh month and unfortunately he lost his life on the evening of Saturday 27 May. The boyfriend who confessed to the crime, before admitting the truth, tried to sidetrack all investigations.

He made everyone believe that the woman, after an argument over finding out about her parallel relationship, she had left home. But it was only after 4 days that she decided to to confess.

Alessandro Impagnetiello worked as a barman and already had a 7 year old sonfrom a previous relationship. Giulia too was about to give birth to another child of hers, in just two months.

He wanted to call him Thiago and in the days leading up to his crime, he was arranging everything for his birth. From the layette at his baptism.

The autopsy revealed that he unfortunately lost his life due to 37 slashes, two of which, for her were fatal. The first is just the one that has them severed carotid arterywithout allowing her to scream.

The decision for the funeral of Giulia Tramontano

After all the examinations of the case, the investigators decided to give consent to the return of the body. The funeral of Giulia and little Thiago will be celebrated on Sunday 11 June, in the church of Sant’Antimoa municipality where she lived with her family, before the girl moved to the North.

The Tramontano family, destroyed by the loss suffered and given the moment of great pain they will have to experience, has chosen to celebrate it in strictly private form. In the message they wrote: