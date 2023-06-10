Like every season, there are many signings in the world of football that do not finish performing as expected of them. For this reason, today at 90min we bring you the disappointment players of the year, with names like Mudryk, Cancelo or Sadio Mané. Go to the end to know all:
Probably the biggest disappointment in Europe. Nottm Forest signed him after he had a ”Maradonian” season at West Ham, but clearly erred by making him the highest paid outside the ”Big Six” of the Premier League. 0 goals and 0 assists guarantee him. Total failure.
100 million euros Chelsea paid for the best winger in the Ukrainian League. A madness that only a Premier League club could face, to also leave him on the bench for the vast majority of the year. The overbooking in the upper part of the squad has meant that it has not been important because he has not fit into any scheme. The current value of it is €40M.
When they don’t want you anywhere, it’s a bad sign. He left Manchester City because he didn’t feel important. He went to Bayern Munich, and to make matters worse, his former team eliminated him from the Champions League. He failed to get the starting job and had fights in the locker room. Bayern will not exercise their purchase option and Manchester City do not want him back.
He arrived at Chelsea for an exorbitant price. They paid 65 million euros for a footballer who has very limited qualities and has never quite fit in with the ”blue” team, even being left out of calls. He is currently worth €27M and is one of the transferable players for this summer.
In Germany they came to say that they had signed his twin brother, they did not believe that this was the footballer who amazed the world at Liverpool. His contract was astronomical and he never lived up to it, as they signed a winger to replace Lewandowski (club mistake). He had a fight with Sané where they came to blows and the club told him months ago that he was looking for a new team.
From a world star, to a player unable to shine. That is Joao Felix, a player with unique qualities, but unable to put them into practice. There is no place that suits him, neither Atlético de Madrid, nor Chelsea, where they have told him that they do not have him for next season. What is clear is that he will not return to Simeone’s orders.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#disappointing #players #season #Europe #Cancelo #Mané #Mudryk #top
Leave a Reply