The light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel. Since the national team break he is already playing ball with his teammates. Seeing Ansu Fati’s smile while he hits a ball is a feeling that has no colors or shield. The football world is glad to see him back.
Everything indicates that the young Spanish striker will be discharged on April 9, which will allow him to play a few minutes, if Xavi considers it appropriate, against Levante.
It would be curious because he already made his debut after his eleven-month injury against Levante itself at the Camp Nou. Ansu Fati only had ten minutes to try a move and show that he had returned. And boy did he do it. He controlled a ball in midfield and after a great drive and a good cut to the right he put Barcelona’s third goal on the scoreboard.
He also reappeared from his injury against Celta against Real Madrid, and again scored a great headed goal. The goalscoring ability of this boy is unique and innate.
One of the recurring questions that has been raised in recent days given the stratospheric level of Barça’s forwards is, who will leave his place so that Ansu can regain his undisputed ownership?
If we talk about the end of the season, there could be a change of pieces between Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembélé, if he leaves the team. This would cause Ferran Torres to fall to his natural band, the right, and Ansu Fati to occupy the extreme left. Aubameyang would continue from nine.
In the event that the French player ends up renewing, it is most likely that those four pieces + Adama will rotate a lot to be fresh throughout the season.
Barça has gone from having to play with Luuk de Jong and two “B” wingers to having five elite strikers on its squad.
