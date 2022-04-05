The beginning of the adventure in the Yamaha factory team is far from simple for Franco Morbidelli, who after three races finds himself in 12th position in the general classification, with an 11th position, a seventh position and a retirement. 2022 has started uphill and the adaptation to the current M1 is very complicated for the Italian-Brazilian driver, who is struggling to find the pace. As if that weren’t enough, there are also the objective difficulties of a Yamaha that is finding the complaints of Fabio Quartararo, his teammate and reigning world champion.

However, after the first few weekends, Morbidelli says he is starting to feel more comfortable riding the M1. In the winter tests, the real effort had been to adapt to a bike a little different from the 2020 version, the version he was used to and with which he had almost managed to touch the world feat. At Termas de Rio Hondo, Morbidelli spoke to Motorsport.com about the adaptation to the bike and the injury, which affected much of his 2021.

2020 was great, but 2021 was more difficult. What was it like going from fighting for the championship to the recovery process?

“It was very difficult. But it’s sport, it’s life. Sometimes you are high and sometimes you are low. It will be important to return to the top. It will be important to try to do it and that’s what I’m trying to do with the new team, which is helping me a lot, with the new people I’m working with, with whom I feel very good. And we are on the way back to the top. But let’s see “.

Do you think you will be able to get back to the level you were at soon? Have you given yourself a deadline?

“Well, there is no deadline. We need to do it as soon as possible. If you can, you need to do it as soon as possible. But it is not easy. We came up from the bottom and we have to take small and solid steps to get back up ”.

Do you think you came back too soon after the operation last year?

“I think it was the best time to have the operation because it was a time when I didn’t feel comfortable, I didn’t feel well on a technical level. We were struggling a lot to get into positions that I don’t think belonged to us. And that’s why I decided to have an operation, it was the right time “.

“We came back early, but I don’t think it was a mistake. Physically it was very early, it was very tough and I couldn’t get the performance I wanted due to my physical condition. I also returned after a three-month break with a new team and a new bike. It was a very, very big and very heavy challenge. But it was good because the injury did not get worse and the relationship with the team improved. When we started this year I already knew more people, I had a clearer idea of ​​the bike I was going to ride. So that’s why it was better. Of course the results have been bad, but that’s why it was nice to be back so soon ”.

How do you find working with Patrick Primmer (Yamaha engineer, editor’s note) at the moment?

“I get along very well with Patrick, he’s a very professional guy, very good technically. I also feel good on a personal level with him, as well as with Davide Marelli. I think we are a good working group, indeed, an excellent working group. You can always improve things, you can always improve the relationship, you can always improve the level of knowledge. At the moment our level of knowledge is only two races plus five days of testing, that’s not much. But we have already reached an interesting speed. I’m not saying with interesting results because seventh and 11th place are not very good for what we are used to and for what we want to achieve. But we have already reached an interesting speed. Over time, I hope as little as possible, I hope that we will be able to put everything together and achieve what we want: good results and good races ”.

Before the start of the season you said that you still feel connected to your previous M1 in the way you drive compared to that of 2022. Has that changed?

“Yes, we have made progress with the bike and now I feel more comfortable on the M1 2022, I feel good and we are working to feel very, very good as I felt on 2020. But not following what I was doing with the 20 , because it was a different bike and it was a different year. Now we have to do well on 22 and get the most out of this current one ”.

What aspects do I think you miss about the 2022 bike? Is it a question of driving style? Is it the bike?

“Braking is an aspect we need to work on at the moment. We are already at a good level but, as I said, there is always room for improvement and braking is a point where we can make progress. Acceleration is also something we lack in some moments. We need to understand better. But the fluidity and finesse of the Yamaha is a strong point that has remained. We have to work on braking and acceleration, which can be improved ”.