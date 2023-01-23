Two dead and several injured. This is the provisional balance sheet of the shooting that took place today in a school that helps students living in disadvantaged conditions in Iowa. CNN writes it confirming that one of the injured, a school teacher, is in serious condition.
“Approximately twenty minutes after the shooting, and two miles away, patrol officers and detectives from the Des Moines Police Department took several suspects into custody,” the police said in a statement. stopped or made charges.
#Usa #Iowa #school #shooting #dead
