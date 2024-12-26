Putting on the seat belt, following the instructions of the flight attendants and activating the airplane mode of mobile devices are the three fundamental requirements before starting a flight. However, sometimes there are those who forget to comply with this last rule. Something that can affect the safety of all passengers.

This is what a flight pilot explained through his TikTok profile. “This is a reminder that, no, Your phone’s airplane mode is not a conspiracy theory“, he began to narrate. And, although it does not affect the plane or any of its parts itself, it is dangerous for the pilots.

“It’s not the end of the world. It won’t fall from the sky, and it won’t affect the onboard systems either.”. Has the ability to interfere with headphones“he highlighted. This is due to the electromagnetic waves from the phones, which could collide with those from the plane.

“If there are 70, 80 or 150 people on board, and several people forget to activate airplane mode, Your phones will try to connect to a tower, which causes interference. This can cause an annoying hum in the headphones,” he said, giving examples of how this has already happened to him on other occasions.

The video already has more than a million views and hundreds of messages supporting the pilot and calling for even harsher measures: “This should be said on the plane.” Although there are also those who refuse to believe it: “Yeah well, I’m not going to believe any of this shit.. “If it was really a risk, airlines would take passengers’ phones at the beginning of the flight.”