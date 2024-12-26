The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the The City Ground stadium

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Nottingham Forest come into the match having faced Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa while Tottenham Hotspur played their last Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Southampton. After the match against Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest will play against Everton and Wolves. For its part, Tottenham Hotspur will play against Wolves and Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at The City Ground, Nottingham Forest occupies the position number 4 of the Premier League standings with 31 points, while

Tottenham Hotspur occupies the position number 11 of the table with 23 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Nottingham Forest has a balance of 23

goals in favor

and 19

goals against which have meant 9 games won, 4 drawn and 4 lost. Tottenham Hotspur comes into the match having scored 39 goals and conceded 25, which has translated into 7 games won, 2 drawn and 8 lost.

So far in the championship, Nottingham Forest has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses at home, while Tottenham Hotspur has achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur today

The match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at The City Ground. The match will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 3.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Nottingham Forest schedule, the Tottenham Hotspur schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.