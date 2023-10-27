More than 200 baby elephant seals were found dead on the coast of Puerto Madryn, Chubut (Argentina), in the last 17 days and an organization that worked in the area assured LA NACION that The deaths are due to the H5N1 avian flu that has plagued marine fauna and birds for more than a year in various parts of the world. In addition, it spread extreme prevention measures to avoid potential contagion in other mammal species, including humans.

A report prepared by professionals from the NGO WCS, veterinary specialists from the National University of the Center of the Province of Buenos Aires and the University of California – Davis demonstrates the extreme mortality of Patagonian elephant seal calves (Mirounga marina).

Meanwhile, the report presented alarming results from the population census of southern elephant seals carried out in strategic sectors of the Valdés Peninsula during the first half of October 2023.

Extreme mortality was recorded that varied between 56 and 74%

“The mortality of calves during the reproductive season of elephant seals always remains at values ​​less than 1% (a result that is recorded and has remained constant for decades). This year, however, extreme mortality was recorded that varied between 56 and 74%, depending on the site monitored,” the report details.

The document also indicates that in addition to the high mortality of offspring “of different sizes and degrees of developmentan unusual number of dead adults and sub-adults was observed”, as well as “a reduction of between 40% and 70% of adult individuals on the coasts (depending on the sector and sex)”.

Population counts of the southern elephant seal in different sectors of the Valdés Peninsula coast They were carried out on October 9, 10 and 12 as part of the coastal and marine species monitoring program priorities of WCS Argentina.

During the field work, the scientists also counted the birds and the so-called fur seals found dead. Thus, the following species were identified: “The South American tern, royal tern, yellow-billed tern, swallow tern, kelp gull and the fur seal.”

Specialist veterinarians authorized by the province’s Directorate of Wildlife and Flora took samples to investigate whether the animals died from the HPAI H5N1 virus. and this Friday they confirmed from WSC that it is indeed a disease that is capable of mutating.

Avian flu and extreme prevention measures



Already during the investigation, there were indications that avian flu was the disease that had killed the chicks due to the large number of affected individuals and some clinical signs observed. “This is the first record of mass mortality of southern elephant seals for this group“, the only continental one of the species, in addition to representing the first global record of mass mortality of elephant seals due to avian influenza, if the diagnosis were confirmed,” the authors of the report had indicated.

Something to keep in mind, especially for the population and tourists who encounter these animals on the coast, is to try not to spread the disease by touching them. Scientists point out that everything indicates that the virus acquired new contagion capabilities among mammals.

Because almost no dead birds are observed associated with outbreaks in marine mammals on the Argentine coast, it is possible that the HPAI H5N1 virus variants circulating in the country have assumed new genetic characteristics that increase their infectivity.

Recommendations to the population

From the NGO Different recommendations were disseminated regarding this disease that mainly affects animals. to minimize the impact on them and to guarantee the prevention of the spread of the disease by human action:

If you see a dead or sick specimen on the coast, do not approach it, maintaining a minimum distance of 15 meters.

Prevent pets from coming into contact with sick or dead animals on the beach. In the case of entering beaches authorized for walking with pets, it must be with their corresponding leash.

Avoid touching surfaces that could be contaminated with feces or secretions from sick individuals.

If you walked on a beach with the presence of dead birds or mammals, disinfect your footwear by washing the sole with a brush and soap and then submerging the sole for 5 minutes in water with 10% bleach.

