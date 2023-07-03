The Dutch associate alcohol mainly with socializing (54 percent) and much less with something that is unhealthy for you (27 percent). And that while 1 in 10 cases of cancer in men and 1 in 33 cases in women are caused by alcohol. “Whether you drink regularly or often: there is no such thing as a healthy amount of alcohol,” say the Maag Lever Darm Stichting and KWF Cancer Control.

