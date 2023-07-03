Almost a month after the launch of its counterattack, Kiev acknowledged that Russian forces are advancing in four areas on the front line in the east of the country, confirming that its forces are making some progress in the south of the country.

Deputy Defense Minister Ghana Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel that “fierce battles are taking place everywhere, the situation is complicated,” noting that the Ukrainian forces are advancing from their side in one region in the east of the country and two regions in the south.

It explained that the Russian forces are advancing in the regions of Avdiivka, Mariinka and Leman. Also in the Svatovo sector.

As for the Ukrainian forces, they were able, according to Malyar, to achieve “partial success” with their advance on the southern side of Bakhmut, as well as near Berdyansk and Melitopol in the south of the country.

The deputy defense minister noted that in the south of the country, Ukrainian forces are making “gradual” progress.

She added that the Ukrainian forces are “working persistently and non-stop to create the conditions for achieving progress as quickly as possible.”