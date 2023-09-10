AWhen the agricultural group Agrofert from the Czech Republic set out to buy the fertilizer business of the Austrian OMV last year, there was great excitement in Austria: Did the people of Prague perhaps want to buy the market without any further interest in the aging Linz plant? Agrofert has now received all approvals and transferred the purchase price of 810 million euros for the additional locations in Austria, France and Germany.

Andreas Mihm Economic correspondent for Austria, East Central and Southeast Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

As it turns out, the takeover has consequences – not the ones feared for Linz, but unexpected ones for the SKW Nitrogenwerke Piesteritz in the Lutherstadt Wittenberg, which has belonged to the largest agricultural group in the Czech Republic since 2006. In Germany, the gas levy is making energy-intensive business more difficult, which had already been shut down in 2022 due to high gas and electricity costs.