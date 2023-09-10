Genoa – The protest in the Savona area heats up against the arrival of the Golar Tundra regasification shipcurrently in Piombino but which will be positioned by 2026 in the harbor in the body of water in front of Vado Ligure, a stone’s throw from Savona and the western coasts.

This afternoon committees, citizens, associations met in the square, or rather on the beach, where a ‘human chain’ of protest started at 3pm which symbolically united the municipalities from the eastern Savona area to Spotorno. Objective: to raise citizens’ awareness of the impact of the work.

What worries the citizens of one of the areas with the best known and most popular beaches in Liguria is not only the arrival of the ship, about 4 km off the coast of Vado, but also the preparatory works for the installation. Golar Tundra, with a storage capacity of approximately 170,000 cubic meters, will have to be accompanied by the construction of a 4.2 km long underwater pipeline for the transport of gas, and 30 km of onshore gas pipeline, which will cover the non only of the coast but also of the hinterland up to the lower Valbormida.