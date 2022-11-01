Professor Keller called Russian energy the reason for the prosperity of the Czech Republic

Professor, former MEP Jan Keller called cheap Russian energy and affordable raw materials the reason for the prosperity of the Czech Republic, but now the country is rushing “into a deep economic and social abyss.” He expressed this opinion in an article for Casopis argument.

He recalled that energy reduces a significant share of family budgets, and due to its high cost, many companies are balancing on the verge of bankruptcy, from small and medium-sized enterprises to large companies.

“Inflation devalues ​​savings and threatens the standard of living for everyone… Prices for food, including the most basic ones, are rising sharply,” he said.

At the same time, the Czech government blames Russia for the economic and social decline, Keller recalled. “None of those who offer such an explanation think about the very strange consequences that follow from it,” the professor emphasized.

Earlier, residents of the Czech Republic went on a demonstration in Prague, demanding the resignation of the country’s government. They also called for negotiations with Russia on gas supplies. The demonstration took place on the main square of Prague. It was organized by far-right political movements, radical groups and the Communist Party. It is noted that several tens of thousands of people came to the action.