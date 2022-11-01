Vice-President said he was not invited to accompany the Chief Executive’s speech at Alvorada

the vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) said this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) to have “almost certain” that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will pass the presidential sash to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the inauguration ceremony on January 1, 2023. Senator elected by Rio Grande do Sul, Mourão declared that he was not invited to accompany the Chief Executive in his 1st speech since the results of the elections.

“Let’s wait for the moment. He can determine that I do [a passagem da faixa], he can give another determination. But I’m pretty sure he will. [passar a faixa]”, he declared in an interview with journalists. She then mentioned Bolsonaro’s speech this afternoon. “What did he say today? That he will fulfill his tasks as president and what is provided for in the Constitution. Is it not foreseen that he will hand over the sash to the other there?,” said the vice president.

Watch Mourão’s interview with journalists (6min21s):

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said he would comply with the provisions of the Constitution. “As president of the republic, this citizen, I will continue to fulfill all the commandments of our Constitution”, he said in a statement to journalists at Palácio da Alvorada. He was accompanied by almost the entire ministerial team and political allies.

Mourão stated that Bolsonaro’s speech was “very good” and “great”. In the 2min7s speech, Bolsonaro only mentioned the elections when thanking the votes he received. He did not mention Lula’s name or the fact that he lost the re-election race. The Chief Executive took more than 44 hours to speak since the election result was confirmed.

“Implicitly, when he thanks the votes, recognize the victory said Mourão. The vice president said that Bolsonaro’s statement was in line with what the two talked about. He claimed to have spoken with Bolsonaro during the “all day” on Monday.

For Mourão, the president’s speech can influence truck drivers who have blocked roads across the country to release the interdicted stretches. He said he was in favor of demonstrations that do not interfere in the lives of the population.

government transition

Mourão also said that he has no meetings scheduled with his successor elected to the position on Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The former toucan will be the transition coordinator for Lula’s team. the minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) declared that the transition process should be formalized on Thursday (3.nov).

“[Ele] didn’t score anything. The guy [Alckmin] it’s full of cucumber, boy”, said Mourão.

On Monday (31.Oct), the current and the elected vice spoke by phone for the 1st time. The conversation was quick and, according to interlocutors of both, opened the door for a coordinated transition. Who took the initiative was Mourão. He wrote a text message to the former governor of São Paulo. Afterwards, Alckmin called to say thank you.

“I made an institutional communication from the current vice president saying that we are in a position to present the structure and works in progress, just as my wife is in a position to show the Palace to his wife”, declared the vice president on Tuesday.

For him, the election in the 2nd round was “very fierce” and what you need to know “circumvent” the division of the country. “I think Brazil is divided between 2 very clear groups and we need to know how to get around this for the good of all and the general happiness of the nation, as Dom Pedro I would say.”, he stated.

“It was a very close election. The difference [de votos] does not elect a senator in Rio Grande do Sul. So, it is not possible to arrive and say ‘there was an error here, there was an error there’. We made our effort, we tried to show the work that was done. The president had more votes than in the previous election“, said.