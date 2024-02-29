Juan Pujalte, a young 18-year-old Murcian rider from the Valverde Team, died this Thursday after suffering an accident while training near Escombreras, in Cartagena, as reported by the Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia (FCRM) through a note of condolence that he issued through his X account and later his team also confirmed it on the same social network. “With all the pain in our hearts we have to report the accidental death of Juan Pujalte Martínez, a member of the Murcia cycling team. The great cycling family will miss you,” the Federation wrote mournfully.

This boy, a native of San Pedro del Pinatar, where he was born on April 22, 2005, belonged to the elite and sub-23 squad of the Valverde Team Ricardo Fuentes, the team of young promises sponsored by former cyclist Alejandro Valverde, to which He joined at the end of last year from Esetec-Salazones-Salazones Ricardo Fuentes. As a result of the accident, the causes of which are still being investigated, the runner suffered damage to his spleen and kidney, as well as a head injury and internal bleeding that led to his death, which leaves Murcia sport in mourning and cuts short a promising career of an athlete who, despite his youth, was already on the threshold of becoming a professional.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.