Gaza War | Israel fired at the food aid line – more than a hundred dead, says the Gaza Ministry of Health

Well over half a million people are at risk of starvation in Gaza.

Several the media reports that Israeli forces shot people waiting for food aid near Gaza City. For example, Al Jazeera reported on the matter, which write dozens were killed in the attack.

by the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza by there would be 104 dead and more than 700 injured. It is currently difficult to independently confirm the information coming from Gaza.

Ismail al-Ghoulin, a journalist working for Al Jazeera by Israeli forces would have driven tanks over the wounded and dead.

“In addition to starving the residents of Gaza, this is a massacre,” says al-Ghoul.

of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by soldiers opened fire as Gazans threatened the troops overseeing the distribution of its aid supplies. Apparently threatening behavior had been the approaching of the troops.

The IDF also says that Palestinians had already been injured in the crowd in the past.

AP tells based on his local sources, that when the medical teams arrived, “tens or hundreds” of people were lying on the ground at the scene. According to the source, not all the wounded have fit in the ambulances.

A child was waiting for food this week in a refugee camp in northern Gaza. According to estimates, every sixth child in the region suffers from malnutrition.

TO GAZA currently transporting only a fraction of the aid that could be delivered to the region before the start of Israel's large-scale offensive. Red Cross by About 95 aid trucks reached Gaza every day between October 10 and February 1. Before the outbreak of the war, the number was around 500.

Several UN organizations have predicted that unless the amount of aid exported to the region is increased, Gaza will witness a humanitarian disaster of enormous proportions.

The UN emergency aid agency OCHA estimates that at least 576,000 people threatens Catastrophic famine in Gaza. Every sixth child suffers already now about malnutrition and yesterday Al Jazeera news of six children starving to death in northern Gaza.

Food aid however, delivery to the area is almost impossible.

Although Israel has denied blocking the passage of trucks to Gaza, for example, the Washington Post write of the country's forces carrying out airstrikes against the policemen monitoring the transport and the driver of at least one truck has told of being under Israeli fire.

The reason for many organizations suspending aid trucks is the safety of their own employees.

For example, the World Food Program (WFP) under the UN had to to stop food deliveries to the area last week. In the press release announcing the decision, it said that people who are starving have attacked aid trucks.