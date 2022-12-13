In recent months I have faced a situation that has been a constant in many adolescents, which I consider requires timely attention not only from parents but from society in general.

Since this situation is leaving traces that can generate consequences for life affecting from emotional stability to physical health such as wounds, permanent scars, skin infections and in some cases even provoking situations that threaten their integrity.

But the most worrying thing about this situation is that the last to find out about all these empty or self-harm that many adolescents are experiencing day by day, are their parents. Becoming friends, in being the first to notice these situations and “try to support them” and if I say try it is because they seek from their own life tools and little experience, to advise, protect or support those who are experiencing a situation of Cuttinghowever, this has come to generate greater problems, since the decisions that have been chosen mostly have been to hide their situation as much as possible for fear of what might happen if adults find out.

Many of them express that their family environment will become more hostile than it already is, others indicate that they do not want to cause more problems for their parents, there are those who consider that nothing will change since somehow no one in their family cares about what may happen with them, many others consider themselves loved and accepted by their family, but even so it is not enough to be happy with themselves. All these situations become an obstacle that limits the possibility of receiving support in a timely manner from their relatives or mental health specialists.

Let’s avoid normalizing this situation or looking at it as something fleeting at the stage of adolescenceit is important to understand that this can have many causes, but any of them must be something difficult to bear, since it causes an extreme need to contain the suffering due to some traumatic situation, by living under violence, by experiencing low self esteemfacing duels for deaths or love breakups, abuse of any kind or lack of communication within the Familiar scopeleading them to live under extreme loneliness and high levels of anxiety.

It is necessary to be present in the life of all TeenKnow their needs and fears, avoid making judgments that build communication barriers, participate in their activities and get to know their friends, show care and affection for them, establish clear limits according to their age.

And without hesitation, seek professional help that allows them to rediscover themselves as people and strengthen family ties to be support for and containment in all those adolescents who need, today more than ever, especially after the pandemic, stable, understandable adults and guides in their lives.