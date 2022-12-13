For decades, a new milestone in the long march towards controlled nuclear fusion has been heralded with some frequency. The uncontrolled one has been known for a long time, because it is the source of stellar energy and that of thermonuclear bombs. The above has given rise to countless jokes: fusion energy is the energy of the future… and always will be; In the 1950s, physicists found a new universal constant: the time it takes to have a nuclear fusion power plant connected to the electrical grid, which is 40 years. The only difference now, compared to the past, is the regularity with which news about a new discovery in different parts of the world appears in the media. The penultimate was that of South Korea a few months ago, although China does it so often that it is difficult to pinpoint the above. The latest “historic breakthrough” has come from the National Ignition Facility in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory of California.

The disturbing thing about the matter is that lately they publish the news before the data is confirmed by the best and well refined scientific tradition. Does all of the above indicate the galloping frivolization of a project that, to say the least, can condition the evolution of humanity and even that of the planet? No. Perhaps that frivolity is only to a certain extent, which may be irrelevant however irritating it may be.

Immediately after the Big Bang, the spontaneous generation of energy in the form of radiation, a very small part of this soon curdled into quarks and electrons. The quarks were grouped into simple atomic nuclei: hydrogen (one proton), deuterium (one proton and one neutron bound), tritium (one proton and two neutrons) and few, very little else. As we can see, all three mentioned have a proton, which is a particle formed by three quarks, whose essential property is that it is positively electrically charged. The electrons, negative electrical charges, remained wandering around until, some four hundred thousand years after the great event, they joined them giving the corresponding atoms.

little mass, lots of energy

We know that charges of the same sign repel each other. Nuclear fusion consists of uniting the nuclei of two of these primordial atoms (the most abundant in the universe) because it turns out that if they do, they give a new, more stable atom. The key to everything lies in the fact that the mass of those that merge is greater than that of those that result after the merger. We already know that the difference is transformed into energy in plan E=mc². The speed of light, c, is such a huge number that very little mass m is needed to generate a large amount of energy.

How to get two nuclei that repel each other so intensely until they almost come into contact? Making them reach such a speed that they overcome the repulsive barrier that prevents it. The stars achieve this by reaching a temperature of millions of degrees. The military exploding one or more fission bombs (Hiroshima and Nagasaki) concentrating their effects in a small area where the plasma is confined (a mixture of deuterium and tritium, the most efficient, freed from electrons). Yes, the “fulminant” of the bombs called hydrogen at first and thermonuclear later are atomic bombs, let’s say more traditional.

A specialist calibrates the machines in the Livermore lab. Jason Laurea (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory)

The question from the beginning of nuclear technology was whether fusion could be tamed in the same way that fission was tamed, that is, to build nuclear fusion plants so that they could be connected to the electrical grid. The advantages would be enormous: no undesirable waste and long half-lives like plutonium and no stock limits on “nuclear fuel” (deuterium and tritium are relatively easily available without limit). But we are talking about handling matter at millions of degrees of temperature and not a few hundred as fission ones do. What materials must these plants be made of to keep that plasma confined long enough to be able to extract the generated heat and convert it into commercial electricity? An infinity of questions arises from this question, all of which are difficult to answer. But before we go any further, we must make clear the initial issue of the jokes about when to reach the desideratum.

Research on controlled nuclear fusion began at the university level and national laboratories. Three strategies were established that we will comment on, but the important thing is that the results that were gradually being achieved were so positive and hopeful that the rate of investment in research projects and the corresponding size of fusion laboratories reached vertigo. In the case of Europe, it went from national to international scale and the JET, Joint European Torus, was built. This project gave such good results that the order of magnitude was again changed and an internationally financed laboratory was designed: the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor). The key to this project, which is being developed in Cadarache, France, is E, that is, it is still an experimental laboratory, nothing to connect it to the electrical network. Over the years there has been a hopeful evolution of the aforementioned experiments. We have made spectacular progress over the past decades in moving closer to the goal of sustained ignition of nuclear plasma.

three strategies

Let’s see what these three mentioned strategies are and where each one is. Let’s start with the one that has launched the optimism of these days: the Californian Inertial Confinement. The “heating” of the plasma is carried out by matching in a very small cavity, with a strange German name, hohlraum, the energy supplied by 192 high-power lasers. This so-called inertial confinement triggers the fusion reaction by an ingenious, though not at all strange, physical mechanism. The problem is maintaining the reaction and extracting the energy generated in order to use it thermodynamically. And, obviously, ensure that the entire installation does not self-destruct because it houses a region, however small it may be, at millions of degrees Celsius permanently. This is what seems to have been achieved in California in a more hopeful way than up to now.

Another strategy is the call stellarator. The confinement “bottle” of the plasma in this case is not a metallic cavity like the hohlraum, but a very intense electromagnetic field. Conceptually it is not complicated either: powerful coils keep the plasma confined following the line of the resulting magnetic field. Although in practice, in Wendelstein7X’s laboratory (in Greifswald, Germany), it is not so. This was the strategy that Spain followed for many years in the CIEMAT laboratories, formerly the Nuclear Energy Board. Today, apart from Germany, there are quite a few countries that continue to exploit it at the research level.

Aspect of the interior of the ITER project in Cadarache, France. ITER

The third and surely most promising line of study is the aforementioned ITER based on the technology called tokamak. It is conceptually similar to stellerator but the confinement geometry is of the torus type or, if preferred, donuts. The ITER laboratory is so ambitious and expensive that its start-up has already suffered several postponements, but it is expected to be fully operational within this decade. But let’s insist that it is just that, an experimental laboratory, although the next step called DEMO is already planned, which, as everything bodes well, the results of ITER are definitive in terms of the technological and economic feasibility of the fusion. The DEMO would already be connected to the electrical network to, as its acronym indicates, demonstrate its commercial viability; but we would still have to wait for the next generation of commercial reactors based on it for its practical implementation.

In all three strategies, particularly in the electromagnetic confinement ones, there is a difficulty that is more difficult to overcome than many of the previous ones. Electrically neutral particles are obviously insensitive to electromagnetic confinement. If we remember what was said at the beginning, the deuterium and tritium nuclei have an excess of neutrons that, logically, are released after fusion. These “cross” without noticing any electromagnetic field, no matter how intense it is. After this transfer, they collide with the materials that make up the reactor structure, causing damage that is not only difficult to repair, but also disturbing because they make them radioactive. Thus, before thinking about building any type of fusion nuclear power plant, this radioactive activation of neutrons on the structural materials must be perfectly controlled. For this, a magnificent research center is going to be built in Granada. The so-called IFMIF DONES (International Fusion Materials Irradiation Facility DEMO Oriented Neutron Source).

If all goes as planned, we will begin to obtain electricity in a clean and unlimited way in… 40 years!

This can lead to a skeptical smile and even for the most distrustful and worst-tempered to anger. But you have to think about one thing: the only way to never achieve nuclear fusion is to stop research on it. Even more, think, now that the Artemis capsule has just landed on the ground after visiting the Moon, that man stepped on our satellite just sixty years after he learned to fly a few hundred meters in a rudimentary machine. What we can achieve with determination, teamwork and adequate funding in science and engineering has unsuspected and hopeful limits.

Manuel Lozano Leyva He is Emeritus Professor of Atomic and Nuclear Physics at the University of Seville.

