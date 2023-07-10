The cut-off marks to achieve a place in one of the degrees taught by the public universities of the Region remain, for yet another year, at very high levels, as has been the case since the outbreak of the pandemic. Although it is true that there have been slight decreases in some of the most demanded options. Despite this, the notes published this Monday consolidate the outstanding increases that occurred in the courses marked by the Covid-19, and that led them to set the historical record of qualifications two years ago.

At the UMU, the cut-off marks for the health and science degrees, which are the most popular, hardly register any variations, staying above 13 out of 14 for the double degree degrees in Mathematics and Physics (13,643), for Medicine , (13,479), Dentistry (13,26), Mathematics and Computer Engineering (13,321) and Mathematics (13,003). It should be noted that as the enrollment process progresses and the second and third lists are published, the cut-off mark will also be adjusted; which is the admission mark of the student who obtains the last place in the degree. Both Nursing and Veterinary are also above 12.5.

At the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), Biomedical Engineering has been the degree with the highest cutoff grade, with 13,029. It is followed by the double degree in Biomedical and Electronic Engineering, with 12,786, and the double degree in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering in Industrial Design and Product Development, with 12,407.

The career with the highest number of first-choice applicants at the Polytechnic has been the degree in Fundamentals of Architecture with 258 for 75 places. They are followed by Mechanical Engineering with 164; Biomedical Engineering, with 122 and ADE (Business Administration and Management), with 100, according to data provided by the Academic Management Unit.

The Vice Chancellor for Studies at the University of Murcia, Sonia Madrid, acknowledges that the slight adjustment suffered by the cut-off marks does not significantly change the situation at the UMU, and explains that there is still “a continuous call effect around all the studies of health sciences, which are in very high demand”. Madrid also acknowledges that she has been surprised that, despite the fact that this year there are 20 more places in Medicine, the cut-off mark “is still very high.”

The grade bubble driven by the Ebau pandemic model, which has led to better grades, as well as the deviations introduced by grade inflation in secondary schools in the Region, especially intensely in private and subsidized schools, such as recently found an analysis by the Observatory of the University System, they continue to artificially raise cut-off marks.

This year the interest in Psychology, which ranks as the third grade with the most applications, over a thousand, experiences a rebound with an increase of more than 80 requests. Student interest is also growing notably, with a significant increase in pre-registrations compared to last year in the double degree degrees in Primary Education and Physical Education (+106), Mathematics (+99), Law (+93) and Physiotherapy, with 86 more.

In total, 20,420 students have completed their first option pre-registration in degrees from the UMU and the UPCT, which represents a decrease of 1,302 compared to last year. Of the total requests for a place, 19,863 correspond to UMU students and 1,350 to the UPCT.

The universities emphasize that those who have not been admitted to their first option have to specifically confirm that they will continue in the process, in order to qualify for the second lists, a novelty in this year’s procedure.

The second list will be published on the 14th, the third will be announced on the 21st and the appeals will begin on the 24th of July.