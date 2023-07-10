Court in Moscow arrests two Russians who attacked lawyer Ponomarev with green paint

The Kuntsevsky District Court of Moscow considered the petition of the investigation for the arrest of those suspected of attacking lawyer Elena Ponomareva with green paint. About this on Monday, July 10, in his Telegramchannel reports REN TV.

According to the publication, the court granted the petition of the investigation and sent two Russians accused of attacking a lawyer to a pre-trial detention center during the investigation. The perpetrators will remain in custody until September 7. The case is being investigated under Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On July 7, the defendants on Rublevsky Highway in Moscow poured green paint on the lawyer of the Bar Association of the Moscow Region (APMO), Elena Ponomareva. As a result of the attack, the woman received second-degree burns to her eyes.

Ponomareva connects the attack with her professional activities. According to the lawyer, drug dealers took revenge on her in this way.