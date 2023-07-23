The cursed United: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 23 July 2023, at 21.15, the film Cursed United, a 2009 film directed by Tom Hooper, starring Michael Sheen and Jim Broadbent, is broadcast. The screenplay is based on the novel of the same name by David Peace. The film recounts the 44 days as Leeds United manager of former footballer Brian Clough, successor of the hated Don Revie on the club bench. His character and quirks made him an icon of English football in the seventies. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

Brian Clough (Micheal Sheen) is a former footballer and historic coach of Derby County, an English team that has been playing in the minor leagues for years. Brian harbors a visceral hatred towards Leeds United, due to the violent style of play and their longtime manager, Don Revie (Colm Meaney). Clough’s hatred has deep roots: Leeds United and Derby County had in fact met in an FA Cup match, which they lost 2-0. Rather than be disappointed by the defeat – predictable due to the low technical value of the Derby – Clough tied his finger on the opponent’s lack of handshake at the end of the match. Since then, Brian and his assistant Peter Taylor (Timothy Spall) have been working around the clock to build a competitive team capable of beating Leeds.

The two therefore sign the veteran Dave Mackay and many other promising players. Chairman Sam Longson (Jim Broadbent) is extremely concerned about the risky investment and the fact that Clough did not consult him before concluding the negotiation for the footballer. However, Derby County had an excellent championship and were promoted to the first division. Unfortunately, the first match against Leeds United decreed a heavy defeat for Clough, but he didn’t give up. The desire for revenge will cost the talented but proud coach dearly.

Cursed United: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie Cursed United? We find well-known actors such as Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Timothy Spall, Stephen Graham, Colm Meaney, Martin Compston, Brian McCardie. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Michael SheenBrian Clough

Timothy SpallPeter Thomas Taylor

Colm MeaneyDon Revie

Jim BroadbentSam Longson

Stephen GrahamBilly Bremner

Maurice RoëveJimmy Gordon

Elizabeth CarlingBarbara Clough

Streaming and TV

Where to see Cursed United on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.