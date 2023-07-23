Two men are trapped on the roof of their truck. when trying cross a river in El Bolson, Rio Negro, Argentina. The event took place last Friday, July 21, when they ventured to cross the mighty Quemquemtreu River, trusting that their vehicle could do it. However, the force of the current proved to be more powerful than expected and were stranded in the middle of the water.

The crossing of this river It is usual during the summer, but on this occasion, the strength of the current exceeded the conditions of previous yearsleading to the men becoming trapped in their truck.

Faced with the impossibility of continuing, they opted for sget on the roof of the vehicle and request help to avoid any risk to their physical integrity. The call for help was answered by the team of Volunteer Firefighters, who quickly went to the river to attend the two men in a hurry.

With the support of the emergency team, They managed to rescue the two occupants of the van.thus avoiding any accident that could endanger his life.

Fortunately, both men rescued They were in good health and were not injured during the accident. . After rescue, they were reported to be in stable condition with no significant physical damage.

Subsequently, about an hour after the event, specialized personnel entered the site with machinery to remove the truck from the river.