With all intensity Independence is talked about, with pride and solemnity, in environments adorned with the display of our National Flag and the tremendous military spectacle in front of the National Palace, in addition to patriotic speeches and, at the center of it all, the “you know who,” Manuel Andrés López Obrador (MALO). I have already commented on the many lies that the political system has woven in this matter that is so transcendental and I have included the comments of the Argentine Federico Rivanera Carlés about the so-called independence of all American peoples from Spain, who denounces the true reason for our separation from the Motherland, describing it as a “Marrana independence plot” that uprooted us from our identity Hispanic, because We were not colonies of Spain in the correct sense of colonialism, but we were provinces of the great Spanish Empire, the most civilized and most powerful Nation in the world in the 16th and 17th centuries. The word “marrana” indicates that the conspiracy was Jewish, because Crypto-Jews who appeared to be Catholic but remained secretly Jews were called “marranos.”so that they would not be expelled, because they planned to convert Spain into the “new Jerusalem or Sepharad, which is why the new Spanish Jews are called “Sephardic” and in the independence plot, Freemasonry, a purely Jewish institution, was used intensively. created to combat the Church of Christ and precisely many of those who got involved in the wars of independence of the Latin American peoples were “marranos” masons and at this point is where Don Agustín de Iturbide lacked perception and knowledge of reality.

There is also a very interesting detail regarding Mexico, whose first name was “New Spain”, which spanned from Panama to almost Canada. Central America corresponded to the Captaincy of Guatemala, which was part of New Spain and which, when Iturbide was named emperor, was favorably disposed to remain part of Mexico, but they repented and separated when the gringos and their “useful fools” Freemasons Mexicans dethroned and killed Iturbide. Independence separated us from the Motherland and the new Latin American Nations were born.which in the long process of organization and definition, were left weak and defenseless against the Anglo-Saxon ogre who, directed and supported by international Judaism, aspired to strip Spain of its possessions.

In case you missed it:

#current #topic