After a disastrous Race-1, Alvaro Bautista closes the Round in style Aragon, the third to last event of the 2023 season: a few hours after the victory in the Superpole Race, the Spaniard also granted himself an encore in Race-2, triumphing after 18 laps spent almost always in the lead. A podium that sees the presence once again Michael Rinaldithis time in third positionbehind Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu. A 2nd place for him which, in reality, he would have fully deserved Andrea Locatellihowever forced to retire less than five laps from the end due to technical problems.
The match report
As a result of the triumph in the Superpole Race, Bautista was able to take advantage of starting from the first spot on the grid to maintain his lead, which was however lost during the first lap by Jonathan Rea, and was then also overtaken by Locatelli. The rider from Bergamo, who moved to the top of the standings in the following round, however had to give in to the immediate return of the reigning world champion, still maintaining second position ahead of his teammate Razgatlioglu, who in the meantime had moved to the podium area after the overtaking he had accomplished on Rhea. From that moment, with Bautista increasingly ahead of his direct pursuers, the race evolved with the Turkish Yamaha rider under constant pressure on Locatelli, who defended his place allowing his compatriot Rinaldi (who moved to 4th place after having got rid of a struggling Rea) to be able to make up ground on the Yamaha duo. When everything seemed to be smiling for Locatelli, who was on his way to winning his seventh podium of the season, here’s the unexpected: with four laps to gothe driver from Selvino in fact raised the white flag for one oil leak from his YZF R1, retreating right at the most beautiful moment. Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi obviously took advantage of this, although they were too far away to be able to worry Bautista, who took his 16th victory between Race-1 and Race-2 this season. With this result, the Ducati Spaniard increases to 47 lengths his advantage in the general classification over the Turkish driver, while in the Top-5 of Aragon there is another Italian driver such as Axel Bassani, 5th behind Rea.
Problems for Andrea Locatelli and that is tough luck after he was riding so well 🛠 #AragonWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/P3fF68JPOV
— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) September 24, 2023
Superbikes | Aragon 2023, Race-2: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|33:20.785
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Kawasaki
|+4,064
|3
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+7,109
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|+14.007
|5
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+15,270
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+17.104
|7
|Philipp Öttl
|Ducati
|+18,152
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+18,574
|9
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|+19.940
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|+22,509
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|+23,129
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|+27.041
|13
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+27.818
|14
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+32,000
|15
|Florian Marino
|Kawasaki
|+34,509
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|+34.821
|17
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|+36,678
|18
|Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|+42.804
|19
|Eric Granado
|Honda
|+51.427
|20
|Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|+51,690
|21
|Oliver König
|Kawasaki
|+1 turn
|22
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|Withdrawn
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|Withdrawn
|24
|Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|Withdrawn
|25
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|Withdrawn
Next appointment
It won’t be long before we see another Round of the 2023 season, already scheduled for next week in Portugalon the Portimão circuit. From Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October will take place on penultimate appointment of this championship, potentially decisive for the fate of the drivers’ and constructors’ world championship.
