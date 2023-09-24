Only Bautista

After a disastrous Race-1, Alvaro Bautista closes the Round in style Aragon, the third to last event of the 2023 season: a few hours after the victory in the Superpole Race, the Spaniard also granted himself an encore in Race-2, triumphing after 18 laps spent almost always in the lead. A podium that sees the presence once again Michael Rinaldithis time in third positionbehind Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu. A 2nd place for him which, in reality, he would have fully deserved Andrea Locatellihowever forced to retire less than five laps from the end due to technical problems.

The match report

As a result of the triumph in the Superpole Race, Bautista was able to take advantage of starting from the first spot on the grid to maintain his lead, which was however lost during the first lap by Jonathan Rea, and was then also overtaken by Locatelli. The rider from Bergamo, who moved to the top of the standings in the following round, however had to give in to the immediate return of the reigning world champion, still maintaining second position ahead of his teammate Razgatlioglu, who in the meantime had moved to the podium area after the overtaking he had accomplished on Rhea. From that moment, with Bautista increasingly ahead of his direct pursuers, the race evolved with the Turkish Yamaha rider under constant pressure on Locatelli, who defended his place allowing his compatriot Rinaldi (who moved to 4th place after having got rid of a struggling Rea) to be able to make up ground on the Yamaha duo. When everything seemed to be smiling for Locatelli, who was on his way to winning his seventh podium of the season, here’s the unexpected: with four laps to gothe driver from Selvino in fact raised the white flag for one oil leak from his YZF R1, retreating right at the most beautiful moment. Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi obviously took advantage of this, although they were too far away to be able to worry Bautista, who took his 16th victory between Race-1 and Race-2 this season. With this result, the Ducati Spaniard increases to 47 lengths his advantage in the general classification over the Turkish driver, while in the Top-5 of Aragon there is another Italian driver such as Axel Bassani, 5th behind Rea.

Problems for Andrea Locatelli and that is tough luck after he was riding so well 🛠 #AragonWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/P3fF68JPOV — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) September 24, 2023

Superbikes | Aragon 2023, Race-2: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 33:20.785 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki +4,064 3 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +7,109 4 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +14.007 5 Axel Bassani Ducati +15,270 6 Iker Lecuona Honda +17.104 7 Philipp Öttl Ducati +18,152 8 Xavi Vierge Honda +18,574 9 Remy Gardner Yamaha +19.940 10 Garrett Gerloff BMW +22,509 11 Michael van der Mark BMW +23,129 12 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +27.041 13 Loris Baz BMW +27.818 14 Scott Redding BMW +32,000 15 Florian Marino Kawasaki +34,509 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +34.821 17 Bradley Ray Yamaha +36,678 18 Tito Rabat Kawasaki +42.804 19 Eric Granado Honda +51.427 20 Isaac Viñales Kawasaki +51,690 21 Oliver König Kawasaki +1 turn 22 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Withdrawn 23 Hafizh Syahrin Honda Withdrawn 24 Gabriele Ruiu BMW Withdrawn 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Withdrawn

Next appointment

It won’t be long before we see another Round of the 2023 season, already scheduled for next week in Portugalon the Portimão circuit. From Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October will take place on penultimate appointment of this championship, potentially decisive for the fate of the drivers’ and constructors’ world championship.