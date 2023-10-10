Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:03



Each autonomous community has its star recipes and products. Traditional dishes, often made with native ingredients, that have many years of history and that over time have become another sign of the identity of those lands. For example, when thinking about the Valencian Community it is inevitable that paella does not come to mind, just as in Murcian gastronomy one cannot forget michirones, zarangollo or pelotas. However, many of these recipes cannot be conceived without lemon and without adding huge amounts of this citrus to meals.

The capitals of these two regions – Valencian Community and Murcia Region – are separated by just over 200 kilometers and both are producers of the most consumed citrus fruits in the country – orange and lemon -, but despite this, between the two there are several differences. One of the samples is that shown by a user in her X account -formerly Twitter-.

@SrtaBelen12 shared with her followers the “culture shock” she experienced with her boyfriend the first time she tried paella. This recipe is practically sacred for Valencians, in fact on many occasions there have been discussions on social networks about the ingredients that make it up. For this reason, as Belén tells it, her partner “almost fainted” when she saw him “add a splash of lemon, the kind that makes you cry” on her plate.

I don’t think I’ve ever had such a culture shock as the first time I tried paella and my boyfriend (Valencian) almost fainted when he saw me add a splash of lemon that makes you cry (I’m from Murcia). — Belén 🍋 (@SrtaBelen12) October 1, 2023

He also took the opportunity to remember that time he ate “very expensive” bluefin tuna and added “half a lemon without being able to do anything to prevent it.” “I would be born again as a Murcian, this is what I am and I don’t regret anything,” she concluded.

Given this tweet, many people from Murcia have used the comments to confirm that lemon is used for everything and to value the flavor it gives to rice. “50% of a good rice is lemon”, “Rice always with lemon” or “As a good Murcian I add lemon to everything and I’m sorry but if they give me a paella I add half a lemon tree”, you can read between the answers. On the other hand, there are also Valencians who recognize that their lands are also seasoned with this citrus: «I always add lemon to the paella. In fact, almost everything, and I am Valencian,” wrote another user.