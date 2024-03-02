Car projects are especially nice when they are completed. And that seems to have worked here!

A BMW Pickup, always remarkable, but we have seen a number of them over the past 20 years on Autoblog. What do you think of this BMW M4 pick-up. But also this BMW X7 pick-up. Or even an E30 pick-up with a V8.

However, today we received a tip of a project that you no longer have to start yourself. On Marktplaats has an e30 pick-up with a six-cylinder that you can simply drive on the street.

Get it officially approved!

Here it seems to have worked wonderfully well to get the adjustments made through the RDW inspection. Because if we do the license plate check, we see that the car has even been chased through there, resulting in a new model name. Kudos! And yes, 'approved' is what we mean by the RDW. What BMW itself or the BMW fanboys fan club think about it may be a different story.

In any case, it is of course a matter of taste whether you are captivated by this project. But we think everyone can appreciate it. The question is of course what the price should be. Unfortunately, the Marktplaats advertisement also leaves that open. 'Just make an offer'. But what do you offer for such a car? Maybe you can make a suggestion in the comments…

What we also see in the advertisement is that this is a 1994 E30 that now has a 2.7 block in it. With the mandatory manual gearbox, this could also be great for taking an extra set of tires in the back for a drift day in Lelystad. We'll just name something.

Many people cannot do this work (including the undersigned), but you don't really want to do such a project yourself. Instead of buying someone else's project…?

advertisement can be found here!

