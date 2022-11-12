In 2008, while an economic crisis was taking place that did not discriminate against any country on the face of the Earth, news broke in the United States of a brutal murder of a university student in the state of North Carolina.

The history of said event has to do with the death of Latrese Curtis at the hands of Robert Reaves, a religious homosexual who would have killed her out of jealousyaccording to the documentary ‘Where Murder Lies: Obstacle of Affection’, by ‘Discovery Network’.

Characters



Latrese Matral Curtis, 21, was a business student at North Carolina Central University. Her loved ones described her as an extremely cheerful, friendly and fun woman.

By that year, she was married to Darin Curtis, who lived together in Raleigh County. However, she also had an extramarital affair with a man named Steven Randolph. According to the investigations of the authorities, both had constant encounters, mainly at his house. The man confessed during the investigation that he was aware of his lover’s marriage, but did not give further details about it.

Randolph, meanwhile, had another affair with a woman named Velma Newton, in addition to being roommate of Robert Reaves, an evangelical pastor who ministered at Cedar International Fellowship in the town of Durham. He was considered a highly religious person with a conservative personality.

Reaves was known in his religious convent as ‘The Pastor’.

Nevertheless, the priest had a secret that he feared would be revealed and it was his sexual orientation because, paradoxically, Reaves was gay; In addition to having a judicial record for cases of harassment dating back to 2005.

When Randolph first came to his house, seeking shelter, Reaves offered him the option of having sex instead of paying rent; proposal that ended up being rejected by his future roommate.

The fact that a pastor was gay was, for Reaves, a secret that he could not leave the walls of his house. However, this was not an obstacle to continue insisting that Randolph (a strictly heterosexual man with two affairs) sleep with him once and for all.

The day everything ‘rotted’



It was January 29, 2008. Curtis went to make one of his almost routine visits to his lover, with whom he stayed until nightfall.. Both had sexual intercourse using a condom; nevertheless, the condom got stuck inside Curtis’s vagina during the act. After finishing, the young woman began to prepare to go home.

After leaving Randolph and Reaves’ home, she called her husband to inform him that she was on her way home. At that time, the religious was not.

For his part, Reaves, who already had a huge collection of failures to seduce his roommate, interpreted that Randolph did not ‘stop balls’ due to that romantic and sexual affair he had with that young married woman.

The man would have been jealous of his roommate because he had two affairs.

The documentary recounted that Curtis left her lover’s house at night and, before leaving, called her husband to let him know that she was on her way, around 10:00 pm It was there that Reaves, blinded by jealousy, decided go after her and end her life once and for all, absolutely blinded by jealousy and the thirst for ‘revenge’.

Curtis drove home and Reaves followed her. Already reaching an interstate avenue, the young woman stopped because, according to forensic doctors, She felt the need to remove the condom she’d used on Randolph in bed.

At that point, Reaves vehemently approached her with a knife and proceeded to stab her multiple times to death. He then unlocked the car and dumped Curtis’s lifeless body on the verge of the avenue.

With his clothes full of blood, the pastor ran to a nearby and well-known church to bathe and wash his clothes, since he had caused a fairly brutal crime scene, just like they were in Alfred Hitchcock’s movies.

Findings and investigations



The body of Latrese Curtis was found in the early hours of January 30, 2008 by some citizens who were traveling the road, around 7:30 am, and they immediately called the authorities.

When the agents of the law arrived, a few hours later, they found the scene of horror: the body of the young woman in the first stage of decomposition next to her car stained with blood from the seats to the bodywork. It was as if a couple of open buckets of red paint had been dumped on her.

The Police and the forensic investigation body recorded a total of 40 stab wounds on Curtis’s body; distributed between the head, neck, chest and abdomen.

Police found a blood-stained body with 40 stab wounds.

Without wasting time, the investigators began to investigate who was the person capable of murdering the young woman and quickly linked her lover Steven Randolph to the events.

It was in the interrogations that the civilian forces realized the entire relationship that Randolph and Curtis had: their affair, routine, as well as their romantic encounters. They also found out that he was being incisively harassed by his roommateRobert Reeves.

Upon investigating the life and work of Reaves, they realized that the religious leader already had a criminal record for harassment. When Reaves was asked about his role in the murder, the suspect denied the facts and that apparently began to seal the investigation.

However, a patrolman who saw Reaves’s car parked near Curtis’s the day his body was found testified that the vehicle belonged to the pastor. Reaves continued to deny the allegations, despite evidence pointing to his guilt.

The man was found guilty of Curtis’s death, after all the evidence pointed against him. Photo: North Carolina Department of Corrections

But the clue that ended up sentencing the pastor’s fate was the discovery of some metal garbage cans located in the Reaves house. These contained items of clothing that, apparently, were intended to be incinerated.

Finally, the man ended up being prosecuted, despite absolutely denying all the facts. In 2009, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

