“There is room in the background” released its 101st chapter with several surprises for fans. The biggest one came when Diego Montalban thought that Don Gilberto and Koky were assaulting Macarena in his house. After this, he called the police, and the troops ended up cornering them.

In this misunderstanding, Hiro got everyone out of the house to prevent fire from being opened. Everyone got a big scare, but none like Diego Montalban, who ended up urinating from fright. VIDEO: America Television