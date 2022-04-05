Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the launch of the activities of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Ramadan Festival, at Al Rams Sports and Cultural Club in Ras Al Khaimah . His Highness was briefed on the festival’s activities and activities, which in its current version includes various programs suitable for different groups of society, in addition to organizing a football tournament under the slogan “The Fifty Challenge”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi stressed the importance of the festival, which provides a unique entertainment and educational community platform for citizens and residents of Ras Al Khaimah and visitors to the emirate. His Highness praised the festival’s organizing committee’s keenness to provide an ideal atmosphere for various segments of society to enjoy its various activities that reflect the civilized face of the emirate and its position as one of the fastest growing tourist destinations.

For his part, Salem Sultan Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Rams Sports and Cultural Club in Ras Al Khaimah, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his generous patronage of the festival, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi The Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah for the support and honor of His Highness by attending the opening of the festival. He explained that the club is keen this year to organize a distinct and unique version of the festival after stopping it during the last period due to the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, noting that the festival includes a package of cultural, social and sports events directed to all groups of society of all ages, which contributes to providing An ideal entertaining atmosphere for all visitors.