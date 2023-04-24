Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the wedding ceremony of Abdullah Ali bin Obaid Al Ali to the daughter of the late Thani bin Obaid Al Muhairi, yesterday, at the Seif Hall in Ras Al Khaimah Hotel. The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, a number of sheikhs, officials, notables and notables of tribes and countries, personalities, and a group of invitees, family and relatives. His Highness congratulated the groom on this occasion, wishing him a happy family life full of success.