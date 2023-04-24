Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The total number of UAE relief aid planes for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, has so far reached 248 cargo planes and 3 cargo ships, carrying 12,300 tons of food and medical supplies and shelter tents.

The UAE continues its efforts to support those affected during the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies and medicines on an ongoing basis, identifying the needs of the health sector and providing the necessary medicines. The UAE’s humanitarian donation came at an important and sensitive time to save the lives of many of those affected and afflicted families, as a result of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.