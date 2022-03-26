Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the reception hosted by the family of Sultan Mohammed Rashid Al Habsi and the family of Fahd Shaiban Al Habsi on the occasion of the wedding of Hamad Sultan Mohammed Rashid Al Habsi to the daughter of Fahd Shaiban Al Habsi. The ceremony was also attended by a number of sheikhs, senior officials, notables and dignitaries of the country, dignitaries, invitees, family, relatives and friends. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the attendees congratulated the groom and relatives of the newlyweds on this blessed occasion, wishing the newlyweds a happy, stable and happy life.