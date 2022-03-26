Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received at His Highness’s Palace in Saqr bin Muhammad City, yesterday, His Excellency Masrour Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq brother, who is visiting the country.

His Highness, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed His Excellency Masrour Barzani and the accompanying delegation, and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the brotherly Republic of Iraq, especially the Kurdistan region of Iraq, at various levels.

His Highness and His Excellency exchanged conversations on a number of issues of common interest, and discussed expanding the horizons of partnership to serve common goals and interests.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi praised the depth of the brotherly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, as well as the frameworks of the growing strategic partnership between them.

His Excellency Masrour Barzani expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for the generous hospitality and good reception, stressing that it reflects the strength of the cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries, especially the Kurdistan region of Iraq.