A few days ago, the production ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ He brought some reinforcements to support the contestants in the preparation of their dishes. To accompany Mónica Zevallos, the former soccer player and partner of Brenda Carvalho arrived, Julinho. After seeing both figures, they hugged each other that lasted several minutes. Then, the TV presenter explained that she has not seen the sports commentator since she left Peru. Then she discovers What link unites them and what project did they work on? together.

Where do Mónica Zevallos and Julinho know each other?

Monica Zevallos She was invited to Carlos Vílchez’s YouTube channel. In this space, she talked about her bond with Julinho. The former host pointed out that she “discovered” the former soccer player when he joined television.

About, Zevallos He said that a casting was held in search of a new co-host for his program ‘Vale la pena dream’, since Ricky Tosso He had decided to leave the program.

At that moment, she remembered Julinho because “he felt that he was an authentic person, with an angel and with whom he had chemistry” when, on one occasion, he invited him to his TV space as a panelist. For this reason, she asked to be summoned and, finally, he was selected.

Zevallos revealed that Julinho It was very funny and that, sometimes, the script they had given him was confused with the instructions of his producer.

What did Mónica Zevallos say about her departure from TV?

Monica ZevallosShe was a popular host in the late 90s and early 2000s; Despite her success, she retired from TV. In conversation with Carlos Vílchez, the former host stated that her departure was due, above all, to the fact that the small screen no longer focused on offering educational and entertaining content, but rather on rating.

